The annual appreciation luncheon for teachers in Tallassee, Tallapoosa County and Elmore County schools is scheduled Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Dadeville.
The event is geared toward raising money to supply teachers with the tools needed in the classroom.
Last year, teachers received cleaning supplies, office supplies, printers, paper and almost every essential item needed to operate a classroom. Teachers who participate are asked for a list of needed supplies and volunteers then reach out to local business for donations.
Last year’s event also raised enough donations to give each teacher two special gifts.
“We had teachers from Reeltown, Eclectic and Tallassee,” said event director Dottie Carnes. “We normally have teachers from Dadeville and Opelika also.”
The event began nine years ago and become widely attended by area teachers, superintendents and their supporters. It relies heavily on local businesses which continually step up to fill the needs in classrooms.
The event originally focused on Reeltown teachers but because Reeltown High School is located in a rural area with few area businesses, it became difficult to locate enough sponsors until Carnes and others at Beulah Baptist reached out to neighboring communities for support. Last year more than 120 people attended the luncheon.
Carnes said while the luncheon is for teachers, ultimately it serves the students.
“They have a hard job,” Carnes said. “Teaching is not easy and they have a very important job. If we can make the teacher happy then we have a better chance for our future leaders.”
To make a donation or sponsor the luncheon, call Beulah Baptist Church at 256-825-6515.