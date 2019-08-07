If you are in the mood for some barbecue but too busy to fire up the grill, the Tallassee Boy Scouts’ drive-thru BBQ fundraiser is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 on the lawn at city hall. Pre-orders are accepted until Aug. 14.
The fundraiser assists with funding the troop's long list of yearly activities.
“This is our main fundraiser for the Boy Scouts,” troop mom Dora Bankester said. “It pays for our charter fee each year for each scout and leader. It helps pay some toward summer and winter camp. It also pays for the merit badge patches that the scouts earn as well as their rank patches and it pays for the Eagle Scout box when we have a scout reach Eagle.”
Proceeds from this event will be split two ways, between the younger and older scouts.
“Profit from the BBQ sale is split between our Cub Scout pack and Boy Scout troops,” Bankester said. “We camp once a month so the boys can work on leadership skills and any physical requirements that they may need for ranks such as hikes, camping at different elevations or temperatures.”
The Boy Scouts have been a staple of the Tallassee community since 1939 and in that time it has taken on numerous service projects. The scouts built and installed benches, bird, bat and owl boxes and helped repair a bridge in the Coon Creek Nature Area. The troops recently built birdhouses to fundraise and buy band instruments for Johnny Carr School. They have collected first-aid supplies for Samaritan’s Purse and fundraised to buy and install a flagpole at First United Methodist Church.
“Boy Scouts also have community service requirements in order to gain each new rank,” Bankester said.
The troops are very active in the community participating in Earth Day and other civic cleanup events. They often hold food drives for ACTS, the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service. The scouts help with community Veterans Day and Memorial Day presentation of colors and they also participate in Southside Middle School's yearly Veterans Day program.
The troops meet every Monday night at First United Methodist Church starting at 7 p.m. There is a troop for boys and girls of all ages. Cub Scout Pack 59 is for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grades, Boy Scout Troop 59 is for boys ages 11-17 and the BSA 59G is the newly chartered girl troop for ages 11-17.
If interested in joining Boy Scouts or for more information about the upcoming BBQ fundraiser, contact TRP59SM@gmail.com.