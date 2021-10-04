The demolition of Funtastic Fort in the Carrville community of east Tallassee began this week. The massive play structure was disassembled and burned to make room for new playground equipment and more green space.
With plans for metal picnic tables, the only wooden structures remaining at the park after the renovation is complete will be the pavilion and the gazebo.
The Tallassee City Council voted earlier this year to fund a large playground structure and the Rec Center plans to utilize funds in the new fiscal budget to add two additional play pieces. This new playground equipment will be accessible to everyone. According to Miller, these new playground pieces are ADA compliant.
The renovation to Funtastic Fort will include a musical activity center and a toddler play area.
A portion of the new playground will be installed on Oct. 11 and the park is expected to reopen in November.
The toddler play area and the musical activity are scheduled to be delivered by December. The Funtastic Fort's collective completion date is expected to be in early spring of next year.