The State of Alabama celebrated its 200th birthday on Saturday in downtown
Montgomery and The Pride of Tallassee represented Tallassee High School and the congressional district in Alabama's Bicentennial Parade.
The band played the state song for Gov. Kay Ivey in front of the Capitol.
The celebration began at 10 a.m. with a parade of Alabama people, places and history.
According to al200finale.org, from the court square qountain a procession of marching bands, city floats, living history on wheels including the U.S.S Alabama Battleship Park and U.S. Space and Rocket Center, elected officials, children, beauty queens and special Alabama VIPs traveled Dexter Avenue toward the Capitol.
More than 70 entries from around the state showcased Alabama’s communities.
The parade concluded with a more than 150-member Bicentennial All-Star Band
performing an original composition, "Something in the Water" written by Anthony Krizan, Cheryl DaVeiga, Jerry Foster and Robert W. Smith.