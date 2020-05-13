May is Mental Health Awareness Month and now more than possibly ever it’s important to recognize the need to care for both the body and the mind.
"Mental health has various benefits and consequences, overall," said Tallassee SOAR Inc. founder Andrus Love, who is a professor of psychology.
The mind and body must both be in good working order to produce a productive outcome.
"When a person is thinking logically and rationally, they can have somewhat of a normal life," Love said. "Meaning, success rates are higher, relationships are stable, decision-making skills are valued, problems are managed better resulting in a better outlook on life leading to a healthier lifestyle."
Often people try to ignore the signs of mental illness, but to overcome these issues people must first become aware of them or there could be devastating effects.
"People tend to overlook depressive thoughts, downplay mood swings and ignore hallucinations/delusions until they reach a point of harming themselves or others," Love explained.
People may feel like there is a stigma about talking about mental illness, but Love said the true stigma is the stigma itself.
"Being aware of information and or resources allows individuals to be comfortable in discussing symptoms, seeking help and informing more to combat the stereotypes of having mental illnesses," Love said.
Just like people go to the doctor for a physical illness, the same care should be taken for one's mental care as well.
"Some illnesses like bipolar disorders, borderline personality disorders and many others can show different signs in different people, so it's always good to seek professional help when needed," he said.
SOAR Inc. is a nonprofit organization which also offers a crisis line for those struggling with mental illness and can be reached at 334-354-9745.
"My line is always open," he said.