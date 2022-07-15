On Thursday, July 14, 2022, Central Alabama Aging Consortium held the 2022 Elder Justice and Fraud Caregiver Conference. The conference features speakers who will discuss elder justice, the Elder Abuse Registry, mental health in aging and financial crimes against the elderly. The conference is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center located at 410 South Main Street in Wetumpka.
Featured speakers include C. J. Robinson, the Chief Assistant District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District, Kasey Hartzog of the Alabama Securities Commission, Jen Bafford of the Council on Substance Abuse, and Elder Justice Advocate and prime mover of Shirley’s Law/Elder Abuse Registry, Jo Holcombe.
The event is geared toward the fight against elder abuse in Alabama. Elder abuse can take many forms, including abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. People who assume care for an elderly person may simply abandon them which is a form of elderly neglect. Other caregivers neglect the elderly by failing to provide food, shelter, health care or basic protections. Some inflict actual physical abuse which can include slapping, bruising or physically or chemically restraining the elderly. It is a complex problem with many approaches and interventions, represented by the speakers from various agencies in the community.
Central Alabama Aging Consortium is the Area Agency on Aging for Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties, providing services to seniors and individuals living with disabilities.