July 13
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Upper River Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Eubanks Street.
• Theft was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on McKenzie Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Peachtree Street.
• Theft was reported on Highway 229.
• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A Black female was arrested during a trespassing call on Dorman Avenue.
July 12
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunshots were reported on Third Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.
• Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported on Birch Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Kelly Place.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Joy Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Gilmer Avenue.
July 11
• An assault was reported on Friendship Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Claire Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a disorderly subject call on Friendship Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Log Circle.
• Theft was reported on Little Road.
• Harassment was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hudson Place.
• Harassment was reported on Muskogee Trail.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 10
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Log Circle.
• Assistance was given to medics on Hillcrest Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Third Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• Trespassing was reported on Third Avenue.
July 9
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gravel Pit Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Joy Street.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue, Gilmer Avenue and Noble Road.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 8
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Muscogee Trail.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cypress Street.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue, Gilmer Avenue and Noble Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Friendship Road.
• A burglary was reported on Main Street.
July 7
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Delta Road.
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cottage Hill Road.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Magnolia Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Hanil Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on White Oak Lane.
• A Hispanic male was arrested on Noahs Road.
• An animal bite was reported on Noble Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
July 6
• Menacing was reported on Wall Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lake Talisi Drive.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Fourth Street.