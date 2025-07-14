AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

July 13

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Upper River Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Eubanks Street.

• Theft was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on McKenzie Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Peachtree Street.

• Theft was reported on Highway 229.

• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A Black female was arrested during a trespassing call on Dorman Avenue.

July 12

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunshots were reported on Third Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Adams Street.

• Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported on Birch Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Kelly Place.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Joy Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Gilmer Avenue.

July 11

• An assault was reported on Friendship Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Claire Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a disorderly subject call on Friendship Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Log Circle.

• Theft was reported on Little Road.

• Harassment was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hudson Place.

• Harassment was reported on Muskogee Trail.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 10

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Log Circle.

• Assistance was given to medics on Hillcrest Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Third Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• Trespassing was reported on Third Avenue.

July 9

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gravel Pit Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Joy Street.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue, Gilmer Avenue and Noble Road.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 8

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Muscogee Trail.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cypress Street.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue, Gilmer Avenue and Noble Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A vehicle fire was reported on Friendship Road.

• A burglary was reported on Main Street.

July 7

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Delta Road.

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cottage Hill Road.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Magnolia Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Hanil Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on White Oak Lane.

• A Hispanic male was arrested on Noahs Road.

• An animal bite was reported on Noble Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

July 6

• Menacing was reported on Wall Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lake Talisi Drive.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Fourth Street.

 