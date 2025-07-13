Student athletes at Elmore County High School now have nutritional options available to them through the Panther Refuel Station.
The idea started with flag football coach Tranum Blackwell after seeing students come to campus in the summer, sometimes lacking energy due to diet.
“We are trying to bring awareness to our athletes about the importance of refueling after workouts,” Blackwell said. “We find a lot of kids, especially during the summer who have a longer workout session, will lift then go into an open gym or football practice.”
The biggest issue is students not fully understanding nutrition and how it can affect their athletic performance.
“They don’t have anything on their stomachs when they come to school,” Blackwell said. “They get up and go to practice and workout and still haven’t eaten. We are trying to get something in their system.”
Blackwell said the program is trying to get the student athletes to focus on good proteins, complex carbs and proper hydration instead of running to a convenience store for a soda and candy bar during breaks.
The refuel station is currently set up in the lobby of the school’s gym with water, Gatorade, Powerade, instant breakfast drinks, lower sugar granola bars and beef jerky. Blackwell said the community has provided everything for the refuel station.
“Our athletes have not paid a dime,” Blackwell said. “We have not paid a dime. Everything has been donated.”
Blackwell hopes the refuel station will change the eating habits of students and improve athletic performance.
“I’m trying to get them to see the value in putting food in their stomach at certain times,” Blackwell said. “It helps with recovery. It helps with performance. It helps with fatigue.
There are so many benefits.”
Blackwell also plans to provide more than just images of good nutrition. She wants to help the students learn what they can do nutritionally at home and beyond.
“Throughout the summer and the year, I’m going to drop some educational nuggets and materials there for the student athletes to fuel properly,” Blackwell said.
The program is for all student athletes and is currently open.
“We have just about every sport on campus during the week,’ Blackwell said. “All of our athletes are welcomed and strongly encouraged to grab something when they need it. It is not a full meal. It is not to replace a meal. It is to refuel after to replenish their energy stores.”
Those interested in donating to the program can do so through the school’s front office or through the athletic department’s Amazon registry page linked on the Elmore County High School Athletics’ Facebook page.