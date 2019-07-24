ACTS in Tallassee is hoping to send area students back to the classroom with plenty of clothing for the school year.
The program will give away clothing from 9 a.m. until noon Friday and Saturday at the nonprofit organization’s location at 308 Main St. ACTS asks participants to bring a photo identification card, Social Security cards for everyone in the household, proof of residency and proof of income.
The ACTS program depends heavily on community support.
“We have 17 churches that support us financially and that excludes businesses and individuals,” said Barry Adair of ACTS, which was created in the mid 1980s. “Everything here is donated and when someone leaves here with those items, it belongs to them. There is no expense for the items we offer because it was given to us at no expense.”
Located in the Carrville community of Tallassee, ACTS is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to offer a helping hand.
For more information, contact Adair at 334-283-6750.