July 20
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
July 19
• Gun fire was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A juvenile investigation was reported on Sunwood Court.
• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Log Circle.
• An animal complaint was reported on Joy Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Log Circle.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.
July 18
• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Muskogee Trail and Hillcrest Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 229.
July 17
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Stewart Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Oak Heights Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Ashurst Avenue.
July 16
• A verbal altercation was reported on Azaela Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Gun fire was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.
July 15
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• A fight was reported on Riley Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Pemberton Road.
• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive and Freeman Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a trespassing call on Indian Trail.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Indian Trail.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 14
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road, Cortland Drive, Ashurst Avenue and Third Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road, Cortland Drive, Ashurst Avenue and Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Jacob Court.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
July 13
• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Paxton Drive.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Riley Road.
• Gun fire was reported on Hornsby Drive and Hillcrest Street.