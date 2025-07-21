AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

July 20

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

July 19

• Gun fire was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A juvenile investigation was reported on Sunwood Court.

• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Log Circle.

• An animal complaint was reported on Joy Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Log Circle.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.

July 18

• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Muskogee Trail and Hillcrest Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 229.

July 17

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Stewart Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Oak Heights Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Ashurst Avenue.

July 16

• A verbal altercation was reported on Azaela Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Gun fire was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.

July 15

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• A fight was reported on Riley Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Pemberton Road.

• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive and Freeman Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a trespassing call on Indian Trail.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Indian Trail. 

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 14

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road, Cortland Drive, Ashurst Avenue and Third Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road, Cortland Drive, Ashurst Avenue and Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Courtland Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Jacob Court.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

July 13

• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Paxton Drive.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Riley Road.

• Gun fire was reported on Hornsby Drive and Hillcrest Street.

 