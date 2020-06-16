Tallassee High School principal Matt Coker is moving on to a new opportunity.
Coker recently announced he will be leaving his position at the school at the end of this month.
Coker said he has worked in public education long enough to retire, and now he plans to make the transition into the private education sector and serve as headmaster at Monroe Academy in Monroeville.
“I have been in public education for 25 years,” Coker said. “I have been the principal here at Tallassee High School for the last eight years and I was able to retire from public schools. Now I have the opportunity to go to an independent school."
Monroe Academy is a private school accredited by the Alabama Independent School Association and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. It offers co-ed college preparatory classes for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
"It's one of those opportunities that was too good to pass up," Coker said.
