The Elmore County Summer Curbside Meal Program has started its fifth year.
It’s a program that provides food for multiple meals for children during the summer.
“Last year we served an average of 6,000 students per week,” Elmore County Schools Child Nutrition Program director Cacyce Davis said. “We are hoping to increase that to about 6,800 this year.”
After one week the program is already proving to get food in the hands of children across Elmore County. Thursday was the first distribution of the summer and almost 6,500 children were provided food for 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
The summer feeding program for registered children ages 1 to 18. Registration opens each Friday morning after Thursday distributions.
“Registration filled up in 45 minutes,” Davis said. “We did 7,800 tickets; it is crazy.”
The number is determined after CNP staff takes an inventory of what is left over from distribution and what will be available in the next week. Plus Davis and her staff know not everyone who registers picks up food.
“We have about a 89% to 94% show rate,” Davis said. “We issue more tickets than food but do it in a way to make sure we have enough food. We have some extra meals from last week and it gives us the ability to serve more this week.”
Planning for the summer feeding program starts in January. CNP staff has to look through USDA regulations to ensure distribution locations meet rural standards for off-site consumption of meals. Meals are planned differently because the bulk purchases consumed in the cafeterias during the school year varies from what is provided in the summer. Most of the summer food is in single-serve containers so students can heat up and consume the food at home.
The Elmore County CNP warehouse receives dozens of trucks delivering fruit, vegetables, milk, chicken and more. Individual bags are then assembled by about 50 staff.
Each week distribution centers are at Coosada Elementary, Eclectic Middle, Holtville Middle, Redland Middle and Wetumpka Middle schools, but it takes more than the CNP staff to push out food for nearly 7,000 children.
“Every community there are student groups, faculty and staff volunteering,” Davis said. “They are the reason we are able to make the pickups happen.”
Last Thursday at Wetumpka Middle School, volunteers from the high school marching band helped load food into cars as they passed through the line.
“This is our way to help support our community who supports us,” band director Jason Warnix said. “All of our kids have a servant heart and this is a way to pay the community back.”
The students were supported by CNP staff who registered drivers as they lined up and as the students grabbed items to be put in the car. This week’s haul was potatoes, Cheese Its, milk, blueberries, carrots, apple sauce, juice boxes and more. It included enough food for 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
This Thursday’s pickup will include waffles, a muffin pouch, fruit cups, personal size pizzas, chicken, milk, juice boxes and vegetables.
Future pickup dates are June 16, June 26, July 7, July 17 and July 28.
All pickups are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
All told the food covers meals for 66 days during the summer for Elmore County children.
“There is a huge need during summer time for students who need meals,” Davis said. “Every community has some issue with hunger. This program has really addressed the major barriers in having access to food during the summer. We come as close to providing meals for everyday of summer that we can. We feel very fortunate to have been able to do this for our students and children.”
Registration for the next pickup starts the morning after a pickup at tickettailor.com/events/elmorecounty.