For anyone looking to beat the heat this summer, the City of Tallassee pool is now open for the season.
The pool has been open to generations of Tallassee residents and this summer is no exception. Monday was the first day complete with the first two of six swimming lessons and an open swim.
Children spent Monday morning in the water with lifeguards. They splashed around, blew bubbles and dove for a “key.”
“With the lessons, we are trying to get them to love the water,” Tallassee parks and recreation director Eric Phillips said. “We want to splash with them and get them comfortable in the water.”
Phillips said the goal for the new swimmers is to move them from the shallow end to the deep end before the eight classes in a single session are over. When comfortable around water, children can then learn techniques to prevent drownings. They learn to relax and float on their backs until they get out of the situation to safety.
“In the process we hope they develop a life long love of the water whether it be the pool, creeks, rivers or lakes,” Phillips said.
Lifeguards man the daily open swim and rotate through stations on a frequent basis.
Phillips said pool guests will see a few upgrades.
“The Tiger Sharks swim team bought new lane markers and six new benches,” Phillips said. “They will be used this summer.”
The parks and recreation department purchased some lounge chairs that are on the pool deck.
“We will add more as the budget allows,” Phillips said. “It would be awesome to have a lot more of them.”
Swimming lesson registration is done through the parks and recreation department on Gilmer Avenue or by calling 334-283-4726. There are two more sessions in June and two more in July.
Open swim is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Daily passes are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Season swim passes are available. They are $35 for youth, $50 for adults and $90 for families.
Youth 12 and under must be accompanied by adults.
Drinks, chips and ice pops are available for purchase.