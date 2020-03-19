The 4 p.m. update from the Alabama department of Public Health is in and Elmore County now has five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
According to the ADPH, there are a total of 78 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Alabama at this time.
With 34 cases in Jefferson County, 10 in Lee County, nine in Shelby County, five in Madison, four in Tuscaloosa County, three in Montgomery County and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Mobile, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties.
