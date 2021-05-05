The Family Guidance Center Head Start/Early Head Start Centers celebrated The Week of the Young Child last week, which is an annual event that is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. To celebrate, the students in the head start program created an art exhibit.
"It's a whole week. We lined the fence with the kid's artwork," operations coordinator Jennifer French said.
The week began with "Music Monday". Followed by "Tasty Tuesday", "Work Together Wednesday", "Artsy Thursday", and "Family Friday".
"Once we had the artwork displayed, family members were invited to come and look at the exhibit," French said.
According to French, she and the staff at the head start center work well together and that teamwork creates a great environment for the students.
"I have a wonderful team at Tallassee and the children love coming to school," French said.
The center serves children beginning at 6-weeks-old up to 5-years-old, as well as expecting mothers. The head start program promotes school readiness starting with infants, to toddlers, and preschool-aged children from low-income families.
"We are getting ready for the new school year," French said. "We are taking applications for enrollment."
There are a few requirements that must be met to enroll a student at the center, including proof of income, proof of child's date of birth, proof of residency, social security card, an up-to-date immunization record. The center also accepts children with disabilities.
The Family Guidance Center Head Start/Early Head Start Centers have locations in Wetumpka, Millbrook, Prattville, Clanton, Calera, and Columbiana.
For more information on the program, call the main office at 334-731-0990.