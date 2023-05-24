Things might look like a mess in downtown Tallassee as the TAP Streetscape project is underway, but a lot of work has already been done.
Through grants and matching funds, the City of Tallassee has already replaced decades old gas, water and sewer lines and as part of the streetscape project, contractors have installed storm drains.
“The work they recently did, at least the water doesn’t come up to my door now. It is not a river through here anymore,” said Michelle Peppers, of Peppers Prints and Events. “The little bit they have done has helped. We have been told for years it was happening. Now we want to see it done to the finish.”
Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill hopes the project will help businesses better utilize the buildings downtown.
“Some buildings were having issues with leaks through basement walls,” Hill said. “Hopefully this project will help with some of the issues.”
The Tallassee City Council accepted a bid for the streetscape and repaving in the amount of $1,884,752.40. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) provided $1.1 million in grant funding for the project. The city’s match for the grant totals $205,000 but the city is also funding the repaving of the streets.
“There are multiple subcontractors on this project,” Hill said. “It is all being overseen by one general contractor and our construction management team at CDG.”
But there is still months of work to be done. The ALDOT TAP project contract allows for 150 working days.
“That means anytime it rains or threatens to rain they can’t work,” Hill said. “We are looking at an expected completion date sometime in November.”
Some area residents said they didn’t want to come downtown while construction work was ongoing. But Peppers has found a way to allow progress and allow her business to function.
“We worked out an agreement with most of our customers with all that is going on,” Peppers said. “If they can’t get here, email what you need and I will get it done and deliver it to you.”
Next for the project is sidewalks and street lighting and Peppers is preparing. The contractors are keeping her apprised of what is going on, and she understands the project could create a few more headaches before it is completed.
“They have told me there will be days I will probably have to shut down because we don’t have a back entrance,” Peppers said. “I have said that is OK, just let me know. I can plan accordingly and take what I need to the house to work on or we will just take a couple day vacation.”
Peppers moved her business downtown in October after her custom print shop outgrew her home. Even in the middle of the streetscape project, she is seriously considering expanding.
“We are working on expanding,” Peppers said. “We have run out of space again.”
Peppers said she is trying to purchase her building and those adjacent to it to help grow her business and maybe provide space for another small business.
Peppers said the downtown projects will make downtown Tallassee more presentable and help grow the area.
“The city needed to do this to help increase revenue,” Peppers said. “Increased revenue means more in tax collections to help with city services.”