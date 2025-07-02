Free meals are benefiting more than just the recipient in Tallassee. They are also benefiting the volunteers who are making them happen in Tallassee.
Grab & Go Dinners at First Methodist Church of Tallassee started out as a conversation between youth ministries director Hillary Eckstein, some of the youth and church volunteers.
“I work in the school system and there's a lot of kids and families that don't know where their next meal is going to come from,” Eckstein said. “They might be struggling. We looked at this as a kind of outreach tool for us. It’s a way for us to give back to the community.”
Eckstein said summer is a great time to look around and see who might need help with food, especially children. During the school year, students have access to two meals a day during the school day; however, they don’t have this opportunity during the summer. “Most of us know where our next meal is going to come from and we're good,” Eckstein said. “But there's so many people who aren't. This might be their only hot meal of the week.”
The group served its first meal two weeks ago and saw 45 people come get a hot meal with a drink. Last week more than 20 came through by the time they scheduled to open.
The project has turned into a churchwide mission. Eckstein said not every member of the congregation can be there when the meal is being served.
“There's this small group here cooking and serving,” Eckstein said. “All the food has been donated and everything has been donated by people in our church.”
Two weeks ago the meal was hotdogs. Last week it was chicken spaghetti. Future menus include BBQ sandwiches, regular spaghetti, chicken sandwiches and chicken fingers.
“There is a hot main course, a side and a dessert with a drink,” Eckstein said.
Wednesday the youth gathered and helped get to-go trays ready. Each signed with an uplifting message. They then made posters to attract more diners in.
“We try to make it fun, especially the youth,” Eckstein said. “It helps promote our meals and gets more people involved. The youth learn to give back to the community in the process.”
Meals are available at the church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through July 30.