Calls about three shooting victims came from two locations Monday afternoon in Tallassee.
As officers from the Tallassee Police Department were responding to Highway 229 and finding two juvenile gunshot victims, just before 5 p.m., a call came from Community Hospital reporting an adult gunshot victim.
“The two juvenile victims were transported to Children’s Hospital Birmingham with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said in a press release. “The adult victim was transported to Baptist South Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
Highway 229 between Rifle Range Road and Hanil Drive was closed down temporarily Monday as officers investigated the scene.
Buce said this shooting is still being actively investigated.
“If anyone witnessed anything or has information regarding this shooting, please call the Tallassee Police Department or Crime Stoppers,” Buce said.
Investigators at the Tallassee Police Department can be reached at 334-283-6586.