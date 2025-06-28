Rain forced the cancellation of many musical events across the Southeast over the weekend. Bonnaroo was canceled midway through. Two nights of Jazz Fest on Lake Martin and in Alexander City were canceled.
But for Sounds and Sirens in downtown Tallassee on Saturday night, the music played on.
“We are thankful the weather opened up here,” Tallassee fire chief Eric Jones said. “It allowed us to come out and have a little fun with everyone.”
The second annual event benefited the fire departments in Tallassee and Friendship. It mimics the street dance the Tallassee Historical Society held for several years.
This year Blane Rudd, Play Nice and the Sweet Young’uns took to the stage as a couple hundred people brought out lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy the evening out looking over the Tallapoosa River.
“We hope we can do this again,” Jones said. “This is a fun night and all for a good cause.”