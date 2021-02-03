There's an old saying, "you only get what you give." Dylan and Haley Daniel have put a lot of work into the large downtown property that was formerly known as the Patterson Building, and after opening Restoration 49 Coffee and Customs last week, there is no doubt that the couple's tireless dedication is paying off.
"We have been very blessed since opening," Daniel said. "We were overwhelmed by the support of the community in our first week of being open. The support was greater than we ever expected."
The coffee shop offers specialty espresso drinks, lattes, drip coffee, pour overs, cold brew coffee, Nitro cold brew, teas, tea lattes, hot chocolate, chocolate milk, strawberry milk, and a few other non-coffee drinks.
"We use Prevail Coffee Roasters out of Montgomery and our drinks are made with Blue Ribbon Dairy milk," Daniel said.
For food options, the coffee shop offers danishes, muffins, scones, and cookies.
The Daniels' have deep roots in Tallassee and the couple is active in the community.
Haley Daniels graduated from Tallassee High School in 2007 and Dylan Daniels grew up in West Point, Georgia, where he restored classic vehicles with his father. The couple moved to Tallassee in 2016 and today are entrepreneurs and educators.
Once a planned municipal jail, the Patterson Building, which was the previous location for Sizemore and Sizemore, sat empty and unused for years before the Daniels' bought the 16,000-square foot building from the City in 2017.
Today, the building is alive with character and charm. Just walking into Restoration 49 Coffee and Customs will arouse all of the senses. The smell of coffee fills the air, the unique décor sparks a sense of wonder, and the atmosphere is warm and inviting enough to make one feel right at home.
Located at 101 N Ann Ave, the hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The shop is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.