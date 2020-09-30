Representatives with the Alabama Supercomputer Authority, along with Rep. Mike Holmes (R- Wetumpka) and Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville), Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, and many others gathered at the Tallassee Community Library on Friday, Sept. 25, to celebrate the library's newly expanded free Wi-Fi access through ASA.
While the ASA&'s supercomputer was installed at the library before concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to ASA CEO Walter Overby, the expanded Wi-Fi could not have been installed at a better time statewide.
"When the pandemic hit, it allowed people to go home and work from home, which they couldn't have properly done before," Overby said. "We couldn't forecast this pandemic, but timing is everything."
This internet service upgrade offers public access to free Wi-Fi even when the library is closed.
The ASA supercomputer monitors the library's Wi-Fi 24/7, according to Overby.
"Keep the library updated, keep everything updated, keep things going like need to do," Overby said. ASA, a state-funded corporation operates a statewide supercomputer and related communication service, aims to bring free internet access to rural libraries across the state.
The organization is only 10 expansions away from reaching that goal, according to Overby.
According to librarian Margret Lumpkin, since the installation of ASA's supercomputer, internet speeds have increased.
Hammock explained the importance of quality access to the internet and why it is essential to Tallassee.
"A lot of people my age and older don't understand what fiber is," Hammock said. "It is the infrastructure of the future. It's huge for us because we are the economic industrial hub of Elmore County."
There are 11 computers available for use at the Tallassee Community Library. Like Tallassee,
Oliver was raised in a rural town that depended heavily on the library.
"I grew up in the small town of Dadeville where the library was the center of the universe," Oliver said. "For a lot of kids, it still is today. For a lot of adults, it still is today."
Computers are up and running each morning at 9 a.m. and are used on a first-come, first-serve basis until one hour before the library closes. There is no fee to join the library, but you do not have to be a member to access the free Wi-Fi.
With many choosing to take the virtual school route this year, the library could offer Wi-Fi access to students in the area that may not otherwise have access to it.
According to Holmes, the ASA, made virtual classes a reality that otherwise would not have been.
"At the beginning of this pandemic, many of the kids in rural areas didn't have any access, very few hotspots. Ac couple of churches had them (hotspots) but very few,” Holmes said. “And with how fast that happened, everyone got behind. County commission, state government, everyone got behind and got together and you can move mountains when you have that kind of teamwork going on, it happened really fast. Now, in Elmore County, I would venture to say that there is no kid that can't get to a hotspot within 4 or 5 miles of their house. That's just amazing.”
To access the free Wi-Fi, you will need the password. For the password to the free Wi-Fi access, call the library at 334-283-2732.