The Tallassee High School Graduation Ceremony will be held this evening, June 4, at 8pm. J.E. "Hot" O'Brien Stadium. For those that cannot attend, the event will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tallasseecityschooldistrictThe Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony is set for June 4 at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium. For those will attend, masks are optional.
"We got to the point that we had zero cases this week," Nolin said. "We will space the students out on the field, and we will not allow the public on the field before or after the ceremony," Superintendent of Tallassee City Schools Dr. Brock Nolin said.