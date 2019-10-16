I've noticed you can tell a Granddaddy, Daddy, Grandmama or Mama and know they have children by looking at the Band-Aids they wear.
It is not unusual to see me wearing a Dora or Ninja Turtle Band-Aid and you can be sure there are children in the family. How many people remember the days when a little baby wore their first pair of shoes and when they out grew them, the mama sent them off and had them bronzed?
When they got back they were put in the living room on an end table for the whole world to see and finally they were put in the closet where they are today.
If you run into any bronze shoes, remember they were at one time some mother’s pride and joy and were done for the first child.
The next five children didn't get any. I won't get into handprints and other body parts that were bronzed. I don't think that business will come back anytime soon.
Don't ever turn down a Tic-Tac or breath mint if they are offered to you. You don't know if someone is being nice or you really have bad breath.
Some of my fondest memories are riding and driving my ’50 Studebaker. Cars were not that expensive in those days; making the money was the problem. Any and everyone in the cotton mill dreamed of making $10 a shift but few ever did until the 1950s. That Studebaker was a dream.
A funeral home director came by the other day; when you get my age, conversations sometimes get around to when you die. He asked if I had given any thought to what type of services I had in mind.
“I want the very best,” I answered. “I want the best vault, the best casket; I want you to fix me up with the best makeup money can buy. If I don't have enough money to pay for all of this at the time of my death, I will pay you in full when you get to heaven.”
He must not think he is going to heaven because he turned my offer down. I haven't run into Joe Jeffcoat lately; I will make him the same offer.
I sat down the other day and was thinking of things I have never done and more things I'll never do.
I have hurried as fast as I could for a poor man and as I have got older and financially able I've done a lot — but not enough. Traveling, I have been lucky enough to see a lot of the world thanks to the military but I never saw Ireland and wish I could.
Anything that requires a lot walking I can't do. I have never been to Las Vegas and would probably be disappointed but I would like to see some of those spectacular shows.
I would like to see the Gene Autry museum in Oklahoma. These are just a few things but I'm grateful for the things I did see.
People used to say, when it is raining and the sun is shining at the same time, the devil is behind the door whipping his wife with a frying pan.
People used to say a rabbit’s foot was lucky for everyone except the rabbit and I can remember when almost everyone had a rabbit's foot keychain. You could buy them at any Dime Store and other stores too.
They used to say if a cow has a calf and you pick the calf up and continue to pick it up each day without fail, you can still pick it up when it gets to be a full-grown cow.
They used to say these things and more such as if you step on one crack in the sidewalk you have to step on them all to have good luck.
I need to quit; I have let my mind ramble enough for one day and if I don't watch it I'll get tired of thinking.
Here is a Coffeebreak thought: Some people think a man who cries is weak. I say a real man will cry and it shows his heart.