Wetumpka High School held a homecoming parade on Thursday, Oct. 7. The parade began at 1:30 p.m. and went from the high school to Wetumpka Elementary School and ended just past Wetumpka Middle School. The Wetumpka Indians are scheduled to take on Clinton County High School in the homecoming football that begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Wetumpka Sports Complex Stadium. 