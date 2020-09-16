The Tallassee Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that 18-year-old Tallassee resident Kristofer James Carey has been identified and taken into custody in reference to a burglary investigation that occurred at the Road Runner gas station on Central Boulevard in east Tallassee.
Investigators advised a CrimeStoppers tip led them to the identity of Carey as a suspect. Once in custody, police say Carey confessed to the crime and was officially charged with burglary and theft of property.
A cash reward is being offered to the tipster for information given. The tipster is being asked to respond to the Tips app or call 215-STOP to claim reward.