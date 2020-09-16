burglary suspect

(Submitted) Kristofer James Carey has been identified and taken into custody in reference to an Aug. 27 burglary at the Road Runner gas station.

The Tallassee Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that 18-year-old Tallassee resident Kristofer James Carey has been identified and taken into custody in reference to a burglary investigation that occurred at the Road Runner gas station on Central Boulevard in east Tallassee.

Investigators advised a CrimeStoppers tip led them to the identity of Carey as a suspect. Once in custody, police say Carey confessed to the crime and was officially charged with burglary and theft of property.

A cash reward is being offered to the tipster for information given. The tipster is being asked to respond to the Tips app or call 215-STOP to claim reward.