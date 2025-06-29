June 29
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Indian Trail.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Friendship Road.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
June 28
• A domestic complaint was reported on Floyd Lane.
• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Johnson Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Littering was reported on Princess Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Main Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Rifle Range Road and Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Worthington Circle.
June 27
• A Black male was arrested during a trespassing call on Floyd Lane.
• A noise complaint was reported on First Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cricket Ridge.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on South Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
June 26
• Gun shots were reported on McNeal Street.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.
June 25
• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.
Need Day
• Assistance was given to another agency on Hillcrest Street.
June 24
• Gun shots were reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Cherokee Trail.
• A welfare check was conducted on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue and Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a medical call on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Thelma Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
June 23
• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Tallassee Highway.
• A welfare check was conducted on Story Street.
• Animal control was requested on Quail Crossing.
• A Black male and Black female were arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on Redden Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.
• A suspicious person was reported on Birch Street.
June 22
• A Black female was arrested on Main Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.