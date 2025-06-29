AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
June 29

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Indian Trail.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Friendship Road.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

June 28

• A domestic complaint was reported on Floyd Lane.

• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Johnson Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Littering was reported on Princess Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Main Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Rifle Range Road and Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Worthington Circle.

June 27

• A Black male was arrested during a trespassing call on Floyd Lane.

• A noise complaint was reported on First Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cricket Ridge.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on South Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

June 26

• Gun shots were reported on McNeal Street.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.

June 25

• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Hillcrest Street.

June 24

• Gun shots were reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Cherokee Trail.

• A welfare check was conducted on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue and Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a medical call on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Thelma Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

June 23

• A white male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Tallassee Highway.

• A welfare check was conducted on Story Street.

• Animal control was requested on Quail Crossing.

• A Black male and Black female were arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A burglary was reported on Redden Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.

• A suspicious person was reported on Birch Street.

June 22

• A Black female was arrested on Main Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

 