(File) The Elmore County Commission continues to partner with Advanced Disposal to host free Countywide Cleanup Days. The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until the trucks are full, at CEWSA Redland Facility, Town of Elmore Annex (rotating location), Emerald Mountain Equestrian Center, Holtville High School, Kent Old Highway Department and Elmore County Judicial Complex.