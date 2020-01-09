Do you have trash that will not fit into a typical household trashcan and need a place to dispose of it? If so, the Countywide Cleanup Day on Saturday could be just what you are looking for.
The Elmore County Commission continues to partner with Advanced Disposal to host free Countywide Cleanup Days. The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until the trucks are full, at CEWSA Redland Facility, Town of Elmore Annex (rotating location), Emerald Mountain Equestrian Center, Holtville High School, Kent Old Highway Department and Elmore County Judicial Complex.
Elmore County residents are invited to bring household and lawn trash to any of the cleanup sites listed above. All tree limbs must be no longer than four feet and no more than 6 inches in diameter. Items that will not be accepted include appliances, batteries, paints or thinners, oils and gases.
These events are not for contractors as the cleanup is designed for residents to dispose of items larger in size or quantity than their residential containers accommodate. This service isn’t intended for residents to dispose of multiple loads and/or trailer loads of household garbage or for the disposal of commercial business generated garbage/waste.
The commission offers this service free of charge to citizens. For more information please contact Advanced Disposal at 334-252-0458 or the Elmore County Highway Department at 334-567-1162.