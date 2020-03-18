The 4 p.m. update from the Alabama department of Public Health is in and Elmore County now has four confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.
According to the ADPH, there are a total of 51 cases of confirmed Coronavirus in Alabama at this time.
With 25 cases in Jefferson County, eight in Lee County, four each in Elmore and Shelby counties, three in Tuscaloosa County, two in Montgomery County and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties.
Continue to follow The Tallassee Tribune for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.