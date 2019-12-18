The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce will begin 2020 with newly elected officers and board of director members. The newly elected board of directors includes city employee Wendy Clayton, Urban Tails owner Kim Hammock, and Tallassee City Schools’ Jennifer Crain. These new members were sworn in by the 2020 president Cheryl Henderson.
"Members, the officers and directors of the chamber cannot work alone," Henderson said to the group. "You also are a key to the chamber's success. You called to remain active, to work at chamber functions and to encourage your officers and directors. Your participation will ensure that the chamber accomplishes its goal in 2020."
Henderson said she is looking forward to what the next 12 months have in store for her and the
chamber.
"I am honored and humbled to represent our great City of Tallassee as the 2020 president of the chamber," Henderson said. "I am looking forward to working with each one of you to achieve the enhancement of our chamber’s purpose, which is to advance commercial, retail, civic and general interest in Tallassee." For more information on joining the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, contact director Jerry Cunningham at 334-283-5151.