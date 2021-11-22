The Montgomery Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating Crystal Collins. Collins, who is from Tallassee, has been reported missing. Collins was last seen walking away from a medical facility Friday morning in Montgomery.
Collins is described as a white female, 5’08 in height and weighing approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, pink colored pants and flip flops. Collins does not have a phone or vehicle.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Crystal Collins, please immediately call the Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.