Reeltown Elementary School was recently recognized for its improvement by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) as a part of the 2021 Legislative School Performance Recognition Program.
The program rewards high-performing schools as well as schools that improve their overall annual ranking by at least one letter grade.
RES will receive $5,000 for moving its ranking from 75 (C) to 88 (B). The reward is funded by Alabama's Education Trust Fund.
"We are very pleased with the work of our staff and students at Reeltown Elementary whose efforts have been recognized as being one of 50 schools from across Alabama to receive this award by the State Department of Education," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said in a statement. "Staff, students and stakeholders alike should be very proud of this accomplishment."
RES is one of 50 schools and the only Tallapoosa County school to receive the award.