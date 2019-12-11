A difference will be made in the lives of many after 1,700 gift-filled shoeboxes were collected for Operation Christmas Child.
Tallassee First Assembly of God on Friendship Road was again the drop-off location for the organization’s shoeboxes this year.
During the week of Nov. 18-25, a total of 1,700 shoeboxes were collected from churches and individuals in the Tallassee area.
These boxes were then loaded and taken to Montgomery to be combined with others. Collectively, 33,020 shoeboxes from South Central Alabama were collected. From there they were shipped to Atlanta to be readied for delivery around the world.
“First Assembly’s Children’s Group would like to say thank you to everyone who packed shoeboxes,” Tallassee drop-off coordinator for OCC Teresa Wheat said. “They had a wonderful time helping your gifts get to needy children around the world.”
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and share the good news of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
There is still time to participate in Operation Christmas Child by packing a gift-filled shoebox online for children suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, terror, disease and famine.
Visitors can browse samaritanspurse.org/occ to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish by uploading a photo and writing a note of encouragement to be included in the shoebox they build online. They can also follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered.