A Friday night two-vehicle accident left Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, of Tallassee dead.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brindis was fatally injured when the 1997 Toyota Tacoma he was driving at about 10:03 p.m. Jan. 27 struck a 2022 Chrysler 300 driven by Caleb ian Nathannael Langford, 41, of Montgomery.
“As a result of the crash, the Tacoma driven by Brindis left the roadway and overturned,” ALEA said in the release. “Brindis, who was not using a seat belt at the time, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The crash occurred on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.