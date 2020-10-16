The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a Honda ATV from behind a residence located on West Main Street.
Investigators advise that on Sept. 21, at approximately 4 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab pulled into a residence in the 1200 block of W. Main Street. In the Talleweka area.
While on the premises, two individuals, believed to be two white males in their mid to late 20s, can be seen exiting the vehicle and walking the property. Eventually, the above-mentioned vehicle pulls behind the residence and loads an orange Honda Rancher ATV. The vehicle can then be seen leaving from behind the residence and exiting the property with the ATV in the rear of the truck.
According to the CrimeStoppers report, the ATV that was stolen belonged to a child and was a birthday present that had yet to be received.
Investigators included photographs of the suspects’ vehicle with the hope that someone will be located and identified.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the TPD at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward.