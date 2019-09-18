"For the king trusts in the Lord, and through the steadfast love of the Most High he shall not be moved." — Psalm 21:7
Don't we all long for stability in our lives and consistency in our commitments? We find something appealing and comforting in the chant-like pulse of the old spiritual: "I shall not be, I shall not be moved. I shall not be, I shall not be moved. Just like a tree that's planted by the water, I shall not be moved." The world around us is constantly changing. We're conscious of our own tendency to drift and wander. We want roots; we want an anchor.
I've become sensitive to how often the Bible tells us about God's steadfast love. Perhaps it's because Psalm 90:14 is part of my prayer every morning. As I prepare to read, among the things I ask the Lord to do is, "Satisfy us in the morning with your steadfast love, that we may rejoice and be glad all our days."
I need protection from the powerful attraction of possessions. I want to be content with all God is to me so I will not be enticed by the desire to have something he has not given me. So I sat up and noticed when David said, "Through the steadfast love of the Most High he (the king) shall not be moved."
It seems David wrote the 21 Psalm to celebrate all God had done to make him prosperous and successful as Israel's king. He rejoiced in the strength and salvation he knew were his from God. He experienced the wonder of answered prayer. God blessed him with prosperity and victory over his enemies. God spared and lengthened his life, and even gave him a glimpse of living forever. All the honor and glory he enjoyed as Israel's monarch was a gift from God. He found his greatest joy not in God's gifts but in His presence with him. Because of all these things, David trusted God and gave all the glory for his own steadfastness to God's steadfast love. When David learned to trust God's abiding mercy, he found the anchor he needed to ground himself.
I want to be faithful to my vows to God. I want to be guided by His will and not mine in everything I think, do and say. I can find strength to do that in God's steadfast love. Whatever tempts me to waver from this purpose, I can stand firm against the temptation through his enabling grace. When adversity threatens to distract me, I can persist in my devotion through His steadfast love. When opposition confronts me, I do not have to retreat in fear because I find a firm place to stand in His steadfast love.
This is not prideful boasting. David trusted God — not himself. He was confident of his steadfastness because it came through the always reliable steadfast love of the Most High.
Dear friend, are you tired of wavering and faltering in your faith? Where is your trust? You and I can live with the confidence of a powerful king when we trust the Lord like David did.