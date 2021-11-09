Nov. 7
• A domestic incident was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Indian Trail.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on South Dubois Street.
• A white female was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
Nov. 6
• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Jacob Court.
Nov. 5
• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical on Little Road.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.
• Elder abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
Nov. 4
• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Nov. 3
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Whatley Drive.
• Two white females were arrested and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on Wall Street.
• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Grimes Street.
Nov. 2
• A suspicious activity was reported on Kelly Place.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Potts Drive.
• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurt Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Grimes Street.
• An animal bite was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on outer Drive.
• A white male was arrested on First Street.
Nov. 1
• Theft was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on East Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to medics on Little Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Peachwood Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.
• Theft was reported on Truman Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious subjects were reported on Outer Drive.
• A Black male was arrested for theft on Gilmer Avenue.
• Two white males were arrested on Macedonia Road.