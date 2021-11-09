police
Nov. 7

• A domestic incident was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Indian Trail.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on South Dubois Street.

• A white female was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

Nov. 6

• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Second Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Jacob Court.

Nov. 5

• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical on Little Road.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.

• Elder abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

Nov. 4

• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Nov. 3

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Whatley Drive.

• Two white females were arrested and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A runaway juvenile was reported on Wall Street.

• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Grimes Street.

Nov. 2

• A suspicious activity was reported on Kelly Place.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Potts Drive.

• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurt Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Grimes Street.

• An animal bite was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on outer Drive.

• A white male was arrested on First Street.

Nov. 1

• Theft was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on East Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to medics on Little Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Peachwood Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.

• Theft was reported on Truman Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious subjects were reported on Outer Drive.

• A Black male was arrested for theft on Gilmer Avenue.

• Two white males were arrested on Macedonia Road.