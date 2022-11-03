police lines
File / The Tribune

Nov. 3

• Prowlers were reported on South Ann Avenue.

Nov. 2

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was provided to another agency on West Butler Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Joy Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Wesson Street.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

Nov. 1

• A civil disturbance was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Washington Street.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• A Black female was arrested on Burt Mill Road.

Oct. 31

• Gunfire was reported on North Dubois Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.

• Gunfire was reported on First Avenue.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Third Avenue.

• Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported on West Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Carter Lane.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Ann Avenue.

• Theft was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on James Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Notasulga Road.

Oct. 30

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Tallassee Highway.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Wall Street.

• Menacing was reported on Wall Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Domestic violence was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

Oct. 29

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was provided during a medical call on Highway 229.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Clair Street.

• A Black male was arrested on Cotton Ridge Road.

Oct. 28

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Derry Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.

• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

Oct. 27

• A suspicious person was reported on Old Bridge Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Quail Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

 