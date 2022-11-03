Nov. 3
• Prowlers were reported on South Ann Avenue.
Nov. 2
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was provided to another agency on West Butler Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Joy Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Wesson Street.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
Nov. 1
• A civil disturbance was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Washington Street.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• A Black female was arrested on Burt Mill Road.
Oct. 31
• Gunfire was reported on North Dubois Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.
• Gunfire was reported on First Avenue.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Third Avenue.
• Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported on West Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Carter Lane.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Ann Avenue.
• Theft was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on James Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Notasulga Road.
Oct. 30
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Tallassee Highway.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Wall Street.
• Menacing was reported on Wall Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Domestic violence was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
Oct. 29
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was provided during a medical call on Highway 229.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Clair Street.
• A Black male was arrested on Cotton Ridge Road.
Oct. 28
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Derry Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.
• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
Oct. 27
• A suspicious person was reported on Old Bridge Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Quail Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.