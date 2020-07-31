Planned August celebrations to recognize Auburn University spring and summer 2020 graduates have been indefinitely postponed due to recent interstate travel restrictions and large in-person event concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the university’s efforts to coordinate ceremonies that promoted numerous safety protocols and aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, the decision to postpone the Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 ceremonies was made out of growing concerns over
graduates’ and guests’ ability to travel to and from other states and attend large in-person gatherings.
In the absence of planned ceremonies, Auburn is still prepared to welcome and celebrate graduates and guests who have already planned to travel to Auburn for the Aug. 8 weekend.
Throughout Saturday, Aug. 8, campus buildings will be open and academic deans will be available to greet graduates and families. Colleges and schools will communicate specific times to their graduates. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., graduates and families will have the opportunity to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium. Once inside, graduates can wear their regalia, scan their name card and have their name displayed on the video board where Auburn University photographic services will be available to shoot official photos. Other campus venues, including the Auburn Arena,
Auburn University Bookstore, Student Center and Samford Hall, will be open to visitors.
More than 4,000 spring 2020 graduates were initially scheduled to participate in commencement ceremonies on May 2 through 4; however, due to state-mandated limits on event sizes, plans were made to combine the spring and summer ceremonies Aug. 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Separate ceremonies had been planned for Aug. 1 for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn Arena.
All spring 2020 graduates have received their Auburn diploma and were given a commemorative gift box that included a copy of the Auburn Creed, an alumni pin, copies of the commencement program, a gameday button and mortarboard and tassel. Diplomas will be mailed to summer graduates in August, and summer graduates will be sent a gift box with similar items.
Required safety protocols will be enforced throughout the Aug. 8 weekend as part of the university’s fall reentry plan, A Healthier U. In addition to required face coverings and appropriate physical distancing for all graduates and guests, A Healthier U outlines the university’s goals of safely facilitating academic, student and institutional operations.
While plans to honor spring and summer graduates have been delayed, the university hopes to recognize spring and summer graduates at a future event or allow them to participate in future graduation exercises. A decision for the university’s December 2020 commencement is contingent on pending health and safety protocols, with an announcement to be made by mid- fall. The university regrets any inconvenience the postponed ceremonies have caused graduates, their families and friends.
For questions regarding Auburn’s commencement, visit the commencement website or email commencement@auburn.edu.