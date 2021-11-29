If you are a fan of homemade camp stew, you should go ahead and place your preorders because the Tallassee Community Development Corporation (CDC) will be holding a camp stew sale on Dec 3.
The CDC hosts many events like TallasseeNOW and other fundraisers, however, those events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
"After Covid put things on hold for the Tailgate Partner events, this is the first opportunity since early 2020 for the community to get some of the beloved camp stew," CDC President Brad Davis said.
The CDC is very active in the Tallassee community.
"The event will help kick things off for a very busy weekend for Tallassee, which includes the holiday market and Christmas parade," Davis said.
Preorder tickets are available at the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce office, located at 303 Barnett Blvd., as well as WACQ, located at 120 Barnett Blvd.
Pickup will be at the Chamber/CDC office on the corner of Barnett Boulevard and S Ann during the Downtown Tallassee Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4.