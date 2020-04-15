As planned capital improvement projects begin in Tallassee, residents in the Tallaweka
community can expect upgrades to the water tank in that Ward to begin within the next six 6 to 8 weeks.
“The elevated water storage tank located behind Advanced Auto Parts, we just finished up the
design on it to have it repainted,” CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. senior project
manager Jeff Harrison said.
Now that the designs are in place, the city can begin the bid process. Once the bid process is
complete, renovations to the water tank should take place within the upcoming summer months.
“We’re going to start the advertising process for that, hopefully, next week,” Harrison
said. “I’m hoping we will start painting that tank sometime in the June time frame.”
According to Harrison, the structure of the tank is in good shape and most of the needed work is superficial. Harrison said.
And it’s the tank’s interior that needs the most TLC.
“It needs to be fully sandblasted and repainted,” he said. “The tank is in good condition, this is a
coating system to protect it. The coating system on the interior has exceeded its life cycle.”
Once the interior has been sandblasted and painted, the water tank’s outer walls will be cleaned and an additional overcoat will be added to them.
“The exterior is in pretty good shape,” Harrison said. “There is mildew on it but as far as the
coating, it’s in fairly decent shape. We’re going to do what’s called a brush -blast. They will
brush it, rough it up and come back with an overcoat on it.”,” Harrison said.
According to the mayor of Tallassee Mayor, Johnny Hammock, this project will begin soon.
“We are gearing up for the water tank project now,” he said.
The cost of this project is projected to be $328,000.
There is an older unused water tank that stands next to the Tallaweka water tank and to complete the planned renovations it will have to be removed to complete the planned renovations, which, according to Hammock, will add an additional $25,000 to the cost of the project.