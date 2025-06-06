Construction will soon start on a new administrative building adjacent to the Elmore County Judicial Complex.
At its meeting last Tuesday, the Elmore County Commission voted to accept a $14 million bid from Stone Building to construct a new building for the Elmore County Circuit Clerk and portions of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
“It will take about 18 months to complete the first part of the project,” Elmore County chief engineer Luke McGinty said. “When the clerk moves, then they will renovate that space and others in the current judicial building. It will make room for the new judges.”
The county received four bids for the project with Stone Building being the lowest.
“They were all in the same range,” McGinty said.
The bid is about $7 million lower than estimates to create more space for current and future case loads.
Part of the funding comes from Enhance Elmore measures.
In other business, McGinty told commissioners county staff are beginning to put together a list of roads for improvement under Rebuild Alabama. He said the first draft of roads without any bridge work was an estimated $5.5 million in work.
“We will receive an estimated $2 million,” McGinty said.
The roads are graded by county staff then ranked according to how best to stretch limited funding.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the May 12 meeting.
• Approved the memorandum of warrants for May 3 to May 16 in the amount of $3,010,787.17.
• Approved an off premise retail beer and wine alcohol license for Open Door Country Store at 2028 Old Ware Road.
• Approved special events retail alcohol license for The Black Jacket Symphony by JROK at the Lake Martin Amphitheater for June 8, July 20 and Aug. 31.
• Reappointed commissioner Bart Mercer to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama legislative committee.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 9.