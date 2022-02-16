Former Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins can never work as a law enforcement officer again, according to a statement from Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC).
Higgins resigned from his position in Tallassee in December after the Tallassee City Council asked for a state agency to investigate several allegations in the city.
According to the statement from APOSTC’s executive secretary Chief R. Allan Benefield, Higgins voluntarily entered an agreement with the law enforcement certification organization to leave law enforcement behind.
“On Jan. 21, Matthew Higgins, acting through his attorney Mr. Mickey McDermott, Esq., surrendered his APOSTC Law Enforcement Certification to the Alabama Peace Officers' Standards and Training Commission (the Commission), Benefield said. “The surrender of Mr. Higgins' APOSTC Law Enforcement Certification was officially accepted by the Commission at their meeting of Feb. 2. Accordingly, Mr. Higgins is no longer eligible to serve as a law enforcement officer in Alabama.”
It is common practice for law enforcement officers entering retirement to keep their APOSTC certification by working as reserve officers to maintain training and certification. Those officers who retire but do not maintain training see their certification expire. Benefield did not comment as to why Higgins surrendered.
Higgins journey towards retirement began in November when the city council voted unanimously to seek an investigation in numerous matters in the city including allegations against Mayor John Hammock, Higgins and former building inspector Andy Coker of harassment or harassing communications by the “Mayor of Tallassee, the former building inspector for the City of Tallassee and the Tallassee Police Chief” directed at City of Tallassee employees and officials.
Allegations against Tallassee city clerk Whitney Pitchford, accounts payable/payroll clerk Kayla Robinson and mayor’s assistant Wendy Clayton were also requested to be investigated.
Higgins, who served in the Montgomery Police Department before coming to Tallassee in 2016, resigned just before Christmas. Hammock read Higgins’ resignation letter as Tallassee police chief to the council at the Dec. 14, 2021 council meeting.
The letter as read by Hammock stated:
“I have worked tirelessly over the last five years to improve the Tallassee Police Department. I believe that we have had great strides forward in the areas of technology, equipment, and personnel, and service to the community. These improvements have required countless hours of work to accomplish.
I have spent nearly 30 years in the law enforcement career field which has required a lot of sacrifice by my family and myself. During the last year I have gained another grandchild, and suffered the death of my father.
These events have made me appreciate the time I have with my family.
I have also seen them endure a great deal over the last several months with the negative, self-serving politics that have played out. You can not have your leadership and decision making choices constantly questioned and continue to be able to move forward.
It is for all these reasons that I have made the very difficult decision to resign my position with the Tallassee Police Department effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 1600 hours.
I would like to thank the good officers that worked hard during my tenure as well as those citizens that have supported us.
I pray for the officers' continued safety.”