The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University introduces Fall 2021 term with a special focus on the wilderness of Alabama. OLLI will kick-off fall term with an opening event on Sept. 8 with author, journalist, and filmmaker, Michael Ray Taylor. Taylor's talk is sponsored by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the F. Allen and Louise K. Turner Foundation. The Turner grant is also funding a public Brown Bag series that will examine nature and designated wilderness areas of Alabama through the lenses of history, literature, science, and politics. OLLI classes begin Sept. 13.
In addition to the usual rich variety of not-for-credit classes, this fall OLLI will also offer its members a set of classes focused on the wilderness of our beautiful state including Ancient Life in Alabama, Landscape Photography, and Shinrin Yoku Forest Bathing.
OLLI's long-term favorites include Writing Our Lives, World War II, Line Dancing, Mysteries, Yoga, Shakespeare, Spanish, and The Concerto will also be offered. And again, this fall, all three OLLIs in Alabama will share a few, via ZOOM, stand-out classes with each other. The University of Alabama will offer Opera, US Founders, and a class on Iceland, while The University of Alabama in Huntsville will offer Chinese Art History, World War I, and Dolly Parton: More than a Cup of Ambition. Classes will be held in-person, via ZOOM, with a few ZOOM hybrids. Registration begins Monday, Aug. 16. View course offerings now atwww.auburn.edu/outreach/olliatauburn.
OLLI at Auburn is a member organization that enriches the lives of senior adults by providing opportunities to engage with ideas, each other, and the community. There is no homework and no grades – just the fun of discovering the world we live in with fellow learners. Visit the OLLI website at http://www.auburn.edu/outreach/olliatauburn or call 334-844-3146.
OLLI at Auburn is a program of the Office of the Vice President for University Outreach. OLLI administrative offices and select classes are located at the historic Sunny Slope property, 1031 South College Street, Auburn, Alabama.