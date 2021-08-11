The hard-working men and women at One Stop Furniture in Tallassee held a backpack and school supply giveaway Saturday, Aug. 7, for area students.
Together, Brittany Purter, Nikkita Henderson, owner Keebo Griffin, Ron Griffin, and Samantha Segrest set up tables filled with backpacks, school supplies, and freshly cooked food for students and parents.
According to event coordinators, this was a way to give back to the community that they live in.
"We just wanted to do something fun for the community before the kids head back to school," One Stop Furniture owner Keebo Griffin said. "We wanted to do something fun for the kids."
Children were able to pick out a backpack and walk through picking out the supplies they would need for the new school year. They also grabbed a grilled hotdog, chips, and drink.
A recliner, a dinette set, and an entertainment center were also given away to three lucky raffle winners.