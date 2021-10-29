Sergeant Keith Mann has retired from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Law Enforcement after 23 years of service with the department.
"He has been a dedicated Conservation Enforcement Officer who worked tirelessly to protect our natural resources and serve the public," the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Law Enforcement wrote on their social media account Friday morning.
During his career, Sgt. Mann was honored as Alabama's Southeastern Fish and Wildlife Agencies Officer of the Year, Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association Officer of the Year, and nominee for the Alabama Legislative Medal of Honor.
He served in Macon County throughout his career, but he was known as the Game Warden in half a dozen counties due to his dependability and fairness.
Sgt. Mann was a field training officer, and his legacy is a new generation of Conservation Officers prepared to serve the public for years to come.
The post ended with, "Thank you for your service."