The Tallassee Community Library's Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, is in full swing. The library's reading program is a popular summer event. It is a long-running program that has spanned multi generations.
"This is a big thing here in Tallassee," Lumpkin said. "We have parents who brought their kids and are now bringing their grandkids."
This week, participants enjoyed a magic show courtesy of the Magic Man Bill Packard. Packard performed several magic tricks and he selected children in the audience to help.
After a magic trick, the words "how did you do that" echoed through the crowd of spectators. Not only did the kids enjoy the magic show, but most of the adults were captivated by the performance as well.
Packard even brought "magic" bunny rabbits to the library.
The Summer Reading Program is in week four and according to Librarian Margret Lumpkin, over 1800 books have been read so far, with 754 books read during the first week of the program and 725 books read during week two. Last week, children learned about fish and enjoyed making a fun fish game to take home. On June 10, Mr. Bob Reed taught the children in the program all about birds, and afterward, children made a fun feathered craft.
The library is airing on the side caution this summer and has limited the number the in-house participants due to the risk of COVID-19. Even with limited capacity, there are 79 participants in this year's reading program and according to Lumpkin, next year's numbers should be even greater.
"We have to turn people away right now because it's limited due to COVID, and I hate turning people away. But when we open the program next year, we might as well count on 150-175 children," she said.