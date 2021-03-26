Several years ago, Bill Anthony suggested that the Talisi Historical Preservation Society (THPS) manufacture some Tallassee Carbines. Out of that dream, realized only after Anthony’s death, came 15 historically accurate replicas of the famed Tallassee Carbine.
According to various sources, manufacture of the original carbines began in late 1864 in what is now called the Tallassee Armory. They were developed after the British .58 caliber Enfield Pattern 1853 rifle-musket. The barrel was shortened to make it a lighter weight carbine.
The manufacturing equipment was moved to Tallassee from Richmond, Virginia, presumably to be away from Union forces.
“Each rifle is as accurate to the original as is humanly possible,” said Mack Landrum. “We found a man in England who had bought an old factory in India that turned out to be an old Colonial Period British armory. He discovered several original locks and hammers that we actually incorporated into our replicas, so some parts are authentic. All we had to do was remove the Enfield markings and add the CSA and Tallassee markings.”
“Anytime you have a project this big, many people have a hand, but there are some that deserve special mention,” Landrum said. “Beside Bill’s (Anthony) dream, Neil Suggs did much of the manufacturing of parts, and Gene Lawrence financed the entire project.”
What Mack Landrum didn’t say is that he spent thousands of hours searching for parts, making stocks, and assembling carbines.
Approximately 500 original rifles were manufactured during the War, but most, including the manufacturing equipment, were destroyed by Union raiders. However, the Tallassee Armory was the only Confederate armory to survive the war.
THPS is offering a non-firing replica to anyone who donates $5,000 or more to the Society until they are gone. Call Mack Landrum at 334-399-9130 for more information.