On Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, the Tallassee Armory Guards, SCV Camp 1921 dedicated their Confederate Monument in downtown Tallassee on the grounds of Fort Talisi, its camp-owned meeting place. Camp 1921 began a savings account in 2003 which was earmarked for the construction of a Confederate Monument in Tallassee.
Tallassee’s Confederate Monument has a 9-foot base with four 4-foot square granite panels. The north panel has “Our Heroes” at the top with the names and units of Confederate ancestors’ names and units engraved underneath. A tribute to the Confederate soldier is featured on the east panel with several more Confederate Ancestor memorials underneath. The west panel has a poem about the Confederate soldier by Williams Penn, A.K.A. the late Bill Anthony with more Confederate soldier memorials engraved underneath. The south panel has a Confederate battle flag engraved over half of the it with space for additional Confederate soldier memorials underneath.
The three polished granite slabs on top feature the names of each Confederate state in the order of secession with the date each seceded engraved underneath. A life-size Confederate soldier statue sits atop, making Tallassee’s Confederate Monument a total height of 15 feet.
The total cost of Tallassee’s monument was over $17,000 and was constructed by Camp 1921 member Paul Wright and his monument company, W&W Monument Company. Camp 1921 purchased the Confederate soldier statue from Josh Stover of the Prattville Dragoons and had it stored in a warehouse while the base was being construction.
On the night of Oct. 31, 2019, a fire destroyed the warehouse and the statue shattered into about 20 pieces. Fortunately, the Alabama Division had previously purchased five of the statues which bear a likeness to Compatriot Stover’s third great grandfather. The division permitted the Tallassee Camp to apply for one of the monuments. The application was expedited and the Tallassee Armory Guards picked up the replacement statue in late November.
The dedication ceremony was well attended. Approximately 120 heard Commander Randall Hughey give the keynote dedication speech which included a poem by UDC member Faye Gaston of Union Springs, a proclamation written by Commander Hughey in place of the mayor and city council of Tallassee declining to provide a proclamation, period music including “Dixie” performed by the camp band “Whistling Dixie,” an honor guard consisting of eight members in full Confederate soldier dress who supplied a 21-volley salute and a boy scout bugler playing taps at the end of the service.
Afterwards, all members and guest were invited inside Fort Talisi for refreshments. There were many out-of-town guests in attendance including a couple in period dress from Memphis, Tennessee and lady who traveled from Tampa, Florida. Several members of various Central Alabama SCV camps along with OCR and UDC Chapters attended, many in period dress.
Tallassee’s Confederate Monument is located at 102 James St. between Fort Talisi and Confederate Memorial Park which sit atop the bluff overlooking the Tallapoosa River and the Tallassee Confederate Armory.