After a two-week postponement due to COVID-19, Tallassee City Schools celebrated homecoming late last week.
Members of the Class of 2001 returned for the 20-year class reunion.
Homecoming festivities began at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday with the annual candlelight vigil. This year the vigil accompanied the citywide pep rally. In past years the citywide pep rally was held inside the gymnasium at Tallassee High School, but with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, it was held at the football stadium in coordination with the vigil to encourage social distancing.
The parade began at 2 p.m. on Friday. Although it was a "walking" parade, the route remained the same. The parade began at THS and proceeded down King Street to DuBose Street. From Dubose, the parade entered Barnett Boulevard and proceeded across the Fitzpatrick Bridge and ended at the East Tallassee Shopping Center.
Friday night beginning at 6:30 p.m., there was a pre-game recognition of the Class of 2001, spirit representatives, and Emma Kate Holley was crowned as the homecoming queen. After having to switch opponents, the Tallassee Tigers hosted Bullock County High School and came out with a 41-20 win.
Saturday evening, the inaugural Homecoming Dance-Semi-Formal Dance was held from 7 to 10 p.m. inside the THS gymnasium.