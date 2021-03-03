Members of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce along with a couple of student ambassadors were out early Saturday morning giving away trees in honor of Arbor Day. This year, Cherry bark Oak trees, and Mayhaw trees were given away.
The trees were provided by George and Rachel Barker. The Barkers live in Tallassee and operate Natural Resource Consulting, Inc.
"We greatly appreciate them giving us these trees," the Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Cunningham said.
Natural Resource Consulting specializes in a variety of urban and rural forest management services. Such services entail providing information about, and guidance for, the proper planning and management of natural resources.
Tallassee has participated in Arbor Day for many years and through the tree planting efforts of
the City and its residents, it was recognized as Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management in 2016.
Tallassee achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements.
These requirements include a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of a least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help promote the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling cost, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
Tallassee is one of more than 3,400 Tree City USA's, with a combined population of 140 million.
The Arbor Day Foundation in partnership sponsors the Tree City USA program with the U.S Forest Service and National Association of State Farmers.